Colin Farrell Makes Rare Appearance with Son Henry, 13, at Oscars 2023 — See the Cute Photo!

Colin Farrell is making the 2023 Oscars a family affair!

On Sunday, the 46-year-old actor attended the 95th Academy Awards alongside one of his sons, 13-year-old Henry. The star is also dad to son James, 19, with ex-girlfriend Kim Bordenave.

Farrell, who is nominated for Best Actor for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin, was photographed on the red carpet with his younger son, smiling together for the camera with their arms around one another.

The actor and Henry, whom Farrell shares with Ondine costar Alicja Bachleda-Curús, both wore black velour tuxedos for the special event.

Arturo Holmes/Getty

The actor took time to give a sweet shout-out to his boys when he won a Golden Globe in January for The Banshees of Inisherin.

"My kids are watching this at home. James and Henry, the loves of my life, I love you so much," the father of two said in his acceptance speech.

Farrell is known for often portraying the ultimate villain on screen, having starred as Lord Percival Graves in the 2016 hit Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and The Penguin in 2022's The Batman. While he admits that his two sons don't have much interest in his work altogether, James and Henry definitely aren't impressed with their dad's tendency to play the antagonist.

"They're sick of me being a bad guy," he previously said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Which apparently, reading between the lines, leads me to believe that they think I'm okay," he added.

When it came to Fantastic Beasts, Farrell told PEOPLE that his role in the Harry Potter universe didn't mean a great deal to his kids.

"Not at all," he said when asked if his role made him a "cool dad", adding jokingly, "I'm just as boring and frustrating as I ever was."

The Oscars air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.