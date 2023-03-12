Brendan Fraser's Sons Say They're 'Unbelievably Proud' of Him as They Join Dad at Oscars 2023

Brendan Fraser had the support of his family on his big night at the Oscars 2023.

On Sunday, the actor, 54, attended the Academy Awards alongside two of his sons and his girlfriend Jeanne Moore.

Fraser, who is nominated for Best Actor for his role in The Whale, walked the red carpet with Moore and sons Leland, 16, and Holden, 18, whom he shares with ex-wife Afton Smith. Fraser also shares son Griffin, 20, with Smith.

While speaking to Laverne Cox on the E! red carpet, Fraser's boys expressed their thoughts on their dad's nomination.

"We are unbelievably proud. Over the moon," Holden said, as Leland echoed the same.

After Fraser received his Oscar nomination, his first, the actor revealed to Extra how his three sons helped to make the moment even more special.

Asked what was going through his mind when he heard the news, Fraser shared, "Astonishment and surprise, because my kids surprised me with cake and balloons."

"They sneaked into the house, they had a plan," he said with a laugh. "That and the feeling that sharing that moment with my loved ones is now a core memory of mine."

Fraser and Smith split in December 2007, and the former couple has continued to co-parent their children together, with Fraser noting in a 2018 GQ interview that his children visit him "all the time."

Though Fraser doesn't share much about his kids, he has talked about them from time to time in interviews. His sons Holden and Leland made another rare public appearance as they joined Fraser for a recent screening of his film The Whale.

The actor posed for photos with his boys ahead of the screening, where he was also joined by girlfriend Moore.

The Oscars air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.