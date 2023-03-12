Angela Bassett made her big night a family affair.

The Oscar nominee, 64, arrived on the champagne carpet with her family by her side, matching with 17-year-old daughter Bronwyn Golden in gorgeous, vibrant purple gowns.

The Black Panther actress' dress was by Moschino. Son Slater Josiah, 17, and husband Courtney B. Vance, 63, looked handsome in all-black looks.

Asked ahead of the awards about what was in her purse, the actress credited her daughter for helping her beat out a tiny purse.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I have some Halls cough drops… a little fragrance. You know these bags are so small you can't bring much. And my daughter's holding my phone," she shared.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the American Black Film Festival Honors in Los Angeles — where he was honored with the Excellence in the Arts Award — Vance said he thinks the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star is "overdue" an Academy Award after first being nominated in 1993.

Angela Bassett. Arturo Holmes/Getty

"It's time, and I can't wait for the moment when they call the first syllable of the name because that's all any of us ever listened for," he said of his wife of 25 years being nominated again at the annual ceremony.

The People v. O.J. Simpson star continued, "If you've been to these events, you know that the only thing you listen for is [making A phonetic sounds], or if it's me [making K phonetic sounds]. If they don't do [making A phonetic sounds], I'm out. You know. So I'm excited. It's been 29 years, she's overdue and I think everybody recognizes that. So I'm excited."

The Oscars are airing live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.