Andie MacDowell Brings Daughter Rainey Qualley to Oscars 2023 — See the Sweet Photo!

Mother-daughter date night!

On Sunday, Andie MacDowell, 64, brought daughter Rainey Qualley as her date to the Oscars 2023, walking the red carpet with her older daughter. MacDowell is mom to daughters Margaret, 28, and Rainey, 33, plus son Justin, 37, with ex-husband Paul Qualley.

Both MacDowell and Qualley dressed in black for the special event with the Maid star wearing a sleek black gown that featured two different straps while her daughter looked stylish in a strapless dress with criss-cross detailing on the side.

The pair posed together on the red carpet, both giving soft smiles to the camera while wrapping their arms around each other.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Arturo Holmes/Getty

In January, MacDowell revealed she became a grandma for the first time while appearing on an episode of Today.

"Congratulations on becoming a first-time grandma!" Al Roker said to the star.

"I just spent Christmas with her. I've never had somebody look into me and see my soul like that. It was definitely a soul-to-soul connection," MacDowell said with a smile.

Arturo Holmes/Getty

Asked what MacDowell wants to be called as a grandparent, she replied, "I haven't decided, she can't speak yet. I'm gonna give her time."

"I'm thinking Nana or Grandma," she continued. "Not Granny. It's up to her."

In June, MacDowell revealed on Instagram that her son Justin and his partner Nicolette were expecting their first baby together.

The Oscars air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.