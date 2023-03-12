Andie MacDowell Brings Daughter Rainey Qualley to Oscars 2023 — See the Sweet Photo!

Andie MacDowell is mom to daughters Margaret and Rainey Qualley plus son Justin Qualley with ex-husband Paul Qualley

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 12, 2023 07:26 PM

Mother-daughter date night!

On Sunday, Andie MacDowell, 64, brought daughter Rainey Qualley as her date to the Oscars 2023, walking the red carpet with her older daughter. MacDowell is mom to daughters Margaret, 28, and Rainey, 33, plus son Justin, 37, with ex-husband Paul Qualley.

Both MacDowell and Qualley dressed in black for the special event with the Maid star wearing a sleek black gown that featured two different straps while her daughter looked stylish in a strapless dress with criss-cross detailing on the side.

The pair posed together on the red carpet, both giving soft smiles to the camera while wrapping their arms around each other.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Andie Macdowell
Arturo Holmes/Getty

In January, MacDowell revealed she became a grandma for the first time while appearing on an episode of Today.

"Congratulations on becoming a first-time grandma!" Al Roker said to the star.

"I just spent Christmas with her. I've never had somebody look into me and see my soul like that. It was definitely a soul-to-soul connection," MacDowell said with a smile.

Andie MacDowell
Arturo Holmes/Getty

Asked what MacDowell wants to be called as a grandparent, she replied, "I haven't decided, she can't speak yet. I'm gonna give her time."

"I'm thinking Nana or Grandma," she continued. "Not Granny. It's up to her."

In June, MacDowell revealed on Instagram that her son Justin and his partner Nicolette were expecting their first baby together.

The Oscars air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

Related Articles
Andie MacDowell Likens Groundhog Day to It's a Wonderful Life: 'Makes You Realize How Gorgeous Life Is'
Andie MacDowell Is a First-Time Grandma After Son Justin Welcomes Baby Girl
Sharon Stone, Andie MacDowell attends the Brain Health Initiative 100th Anniversary Of Women's Suffrage Gala
Andie MacDowell Says Sharon Stone Gave Her Advice About Dating Apps: 'She Met Two Gay Guys!'
Angela Bassett
These Stars Brought Their Family Members to the 2023 Oscars
Andie Macdowell
Andie MacDowell Is 'Really Comfortable' with Her Gray Hair: I've Wanted to Do It 'for a While'
Jeanne Moore, Brendan Fraser, Holden Fraser and Leland Fraser 95th Annual Academy Awards, Roaming Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Mar 2023
Brendan Fraser's Sons Say They're 'Unbelievably Proud' of Him as They Join Dad at Oscars 2023
Lillian Amanda Luhrmann, Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
'Elvis' Director Baz Luhrmann Brings Teen Daughter Lilly and Wife Catherine Martin to Oscars 2023
Mindy Kaling 95th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Mar 2023
Mindy Kaling Plays Peek-a-Boo in Bold Custom Vera Wang Gown on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet
95th Oscars; Academy Awards; Saturday; Rehearsals
See the Oscars 2023 Celeb Presenters Rehearsing for Sunday's Big Awards Show
Christopher Guest and Jamie Lee Curtis attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis and Husband Christopher Guest Step Out for Stylish (Rare!) Red Carpet Date at 2023 Oscars
Oscars statuettes
How to Watch Oscars 2023, What to Expect and Who Will Be There (from Rihanna to Pedro Pascal)
Lenny Kravitz, Zoe Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz Says He 'Would Love to Work with' Daughter Zoë on a Film Project at Oscars 2023: 'I Adore Her'
Kim Basinger Ireland baby shower
Kim Basinger Shares Sweet Moment with Pregnant Daughter Ireland Baldwin at Strip Club Baby Shower
Casey Wilson Daughter
Casey Wilson Jokes About Daughter Being a Nepo Baby: 'Paying to Get Her Into UCLA'
Alexander Dreymon and Allison Williams attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Allison Williams and Fiancé Alexander Dreymon Share a Kiss on 2023 Oscars Red Carpet
miley cyrus
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: (L-R) Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the The CAA Pre-Oscar Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for CAA)
Rita Ora & Taika Waititi Enjoy a Date Night in L.A., Plus Eva Longoria, Eric André and More