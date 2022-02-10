Nicole Kidman Reveals Daughters' Reaction to Oscar Nomination After She 'Literally Started Crying'

Nicole Kidman says husband Keith Urban and their daughters were her "audience" as she was preparing to play Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos

Nicole Kidman was overcome with emotion on Tuesday after learning she had been nominated for an Academy Award.

Describing the moment she learned she was in the running, Kidman recalled on Thursday's episode of The View, "We had come back from (her native) Australia; we were jet-lagged."

"My kids (daughters Faith Margaret, 11, and Sunday Rose, 13), my husband (Keith Urban) and I were having breakfast, and I thought the next morning was when they were announcing the nominations, so I was not aware," she continued. "And suddenly I get a FaceTime call and my kids are like, 'Your phone's going [off] — someone's FaceTiming you, Mom.' "

"And I pick it up and they go, 'You've just been nominated for an Oscar,' " Kidman said.

The actress — who previously won an Oscar for The Hours (2002) — said she "literally started crying" when she heard the news, as "there's so much emotion attached to [the project] that I didn't realize I was carrying."

But her daughters soon hilariously broke through the haze: "My kids are looking at me like, 'Wow, congrats, Mom. Anyway, we're gonna be late, we gotta get going,' " Kidman said.

The Big Little Lies star revealed that Sunday, Faith and Urban, 54, are "always a part of every decision" she makes in her career "because, obviously, the family has to come and has to support — I'm asking for them to let me go and do it and take time away from them."

And they were also her "audience" while she was preparing to play Ball, giving constructive criticism: "I'd sit them on the couch and I'd do it and they'd be saying, 'Hey, you got a lot more work to do.' "

"[It's] interesting, 'cause my daughter wants to be a director, as well," Kidman said. "She's got that eye and she's watching."

"And obviously my husband, sound is so important to him, so he can hear [what's needed]," she continued of country singer Urban. "And I was checking, always, the voice and the tone of the voice with him. So it feels incredibly shared, as a family."

Her nomination marks the fifth for Kidman who, aside from The Hours, was nominated for Moulin Rouge! (2001), Rabbit Hole (2010) and Lion (2016).

For Being the Ricardos, Kidman has already nabbed the Golden Globe Award for best actress in a motion picture — drama. She is also up for the Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding actress in a motion picture.