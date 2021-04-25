Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson Hit Oscars 4 Weeks After Baby Boy: 'Big Step Forward' from 'Sweatpants'

Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson welcomed their second child, son Able Phineas, on March 25

Parents' night out!

Oscar nominee Leslie Odom Jr. hit the 2021 Oscars red carpet with his wife, actress Nicolette Robinson, on Sunday night. There, they told E! Red Carpet host Giuliana Rancic that it's their first night out since they welcomed their second child exactly a month ago.

Odom and Robinson welcomed son Able Phineas on March 25. They also share daughter Lucille "Lucy" Ruby, who just turned 4 this month.

"It's amazing. He's the sweetest. He's a dream baby," Robinson told Rancic about their new addition. "We're enjoying every second. This is parents' night out, our first!"

"This is date night, baby!" Odom chimed in.

Odom is nominated twice tonight, for his contributions to One Night in Miami. He got a nod in the Best Supporting Actor category, as well as for Best Original Song for "Speak Now," the rousing song he performs in the movie.

Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson | Credit: Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty

Odom wore a golden suit from Brioni with Cartier jewels, and Robinson wore a gown from designer Zuhair Murad. She acknowledged their glam attire was a pretty big change from their typical wear lately.

"We're normally in sweatpants with spit-up all over us," she joked. "This is a really big step forward."

Odom announced the birth of their son on Instagram in late March, a week after they welcomed the newborn.

"More life! One whole week with our Abe. Watching Nicolette give birth to these kids…? Simply, the bravest acts I've ever witnessed from a foot away," the father of two raved. "I love you, sweetheart and I am in awe. Our little family bursts at the seams with joy! And gratitude. Able Phineas 3/25/21 ♥️ More life."