Oscar Isaac Jokes How He Might 'Push the Clock on the Babysitter' for His Kids at 2020 Oscars

Image zoom Elvira Lind (L) and Oscar Isaac Amy Sussman/Getty

It’s a big date night for Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind!

The spouses stepped out Sunday night for the 2020 Oscars in Hollywood, California, where they walked the red carpet and posed for photos at the Dolby Theatre ahead of the big ceremony.

Isaac told E! that even though he was supposed to be remaining “impartial” in his role as a presenter, he was secretly rooting for his Star Wars: The Last Jedi costars Adam Driver and Laura Dern, who are up for acting awards.

As for what the tuxedo-clad actor, 40, and his filmmaker wife (in a flowing yellow floor-length gown) have planned for the end of the evening, as far as afterparties go?

“We might see how much we can push the clock on the babysitter,” Isaac joked with a laugh of childcare for his two sons: Eugene, 2½, and a second baby boy whose birth PEOPLE confirmed in October.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: The Oscars Are Almost Here! See Where Everyone Has Been Partying Ahead of Hollywood’s Biggest Night

In February 2018, Isaac revealed he and Lind had wed a month before the arrival of their first child. Eugene was named in honor of Isaac’s mother, whose middle name was Eugenia. (She died two months before the birth.)

“[Elvira]’s Danish — she’s not a citizen, and she was very pregnant and there was an element of figuring out, ‘Well, where are we going to be?’ And us wanting to be a family unit a bit more,” the Triple Frontier actor explained to GQ Style of their marriage-timing decision.

Lind shared the happy news of their second son’s birth on Instagram in October, alongside an image of the couple’s newborn in a bassinet, flanked by a pretty floral arrangement.

“Baby boy in basket and beautiful botanics. Table of absolute abundance,” the new mother of two captioned the photograph. “@emilythompsonflowers 👌🏼 thank you @nicolehernandezhammer & daddy Oscar! ❤️.”

Image zoom Oscar Isaac (L) and Elivra Lind at the 2018 Oscars Kevin Mazur/WireImage

RELATED VIDEO: Oscars Are Here! We’re Looking At Renée’s Return, Scarlett’s Double Nom, Brad Pitt and More!

Isaac does not have an Instagram account, and Lind doesn’t share many images of the spouses’ two boys (and never any showing their faces).

Her most recent post last week, though, showed their older child from the back, looking up at the blue sky while surrounded by greenery.

“I could watch this little guy water the sky all day long #35mm 💙Eugene,” she captioned the shot.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9.