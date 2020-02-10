Pregnant Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump at Vanity Fair Afterparty Following 2020 Oscars

Image zoom Ciara at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Ian West/PA Images/Getty

Ciara is one glam mama-to-be!

The 34-year-old singer and her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, enjoyed a parents’ night out on Sunday when they attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 2020 Academy Awards.

Ciara showed off her baby bump under a one-shoulder dark gray sheer gown with a thigh-high slit over black corset-style undergarments, standing tall in a pair of stiletto sandals. She completed the ensemble with a matching headband, wearing her hair in a loose updo with a few curls hanging down.

Dressed in a black suit, Wilson, 31, gave his wife of three years a sweet smooch on the side of her neck as she flashed a megawatt smile for photographers.

Image zoom Ciara (R) and Russell Wilson at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Image zoom From L to R: Reese Witherspoon, Katie Couric and Ciara at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The couple announced late last month that they were expecting another child, with separate Instagram posts of the “Melanin” singer showing off her pregnant belly in a bikini.

“Number 3,” they both captioned the shot simply.

Wilson and Ciara previously welcomed daughter Sienna Princess in April 2017. Ciara is also mom to son Future Zahir, 5½, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

“They’re so excited to expand their family,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time of their pregnancy announcement.

Image zoom Ciara (L) and Russell Wilson Ciara/Instagram

Earlier this month, the third-time mom-to-be made the best out of a fashion mishap, first explaining that the zipper on her dress broke on the way to the Tom Ford Fashion Week show in Los Angeles before explaining how her husband came to her rescue.

“What are the chances?” Ciara said in an Instagram Story video that showed her team trying to fix her frock. “So now we’re just — this is how we’re getting to the show. Shout-out to Rachel and Amanda, just tag-teaming it right now. The stuff that we go through ladies, anything for fashion.”

After they returned home from the show, Wilson had to carefully step in to help his wife wind down for the evening. As the “Goodies” hitmaker explained in another video, “Right now my honey is cutting me out of this dress,” going on to tell him, “You cannot damage this dress, baby.”

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards aired live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday.