Brad Pitt Talks Wanting His Kids to 'Follow Their Passions' After Big Win at 2020 Oscars

Brad Pitt just took home his first-ever acting Oscar, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to push his kids into the profession that has made him a successful living.

After nabbing the Best Supporting Actor prize on Sunday night for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino‘s 1960s-era dramedy Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, the 56-year-old said in the press room that he just wants his children to do what makes them happy.

“We can have that conversation once they’re 18,” Pitt told reporters after being asked if he had any advice for his six kids — twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline, 11, Shiloh Nouvel, 13, Zahara Marley, 15, Pax Thien, 16, and Maddox Chivan, 18 — if they wanted to follow in his acting footsteps.

“Listen, I want them to follow their bliss, follow their passions, whatever they’re most interested in,” he added. “It’s about guiding as you can, but they get to try everything on and try what their passion is. So, sure, why not?”

When asked how he’d celebrate his big win with his children (whom he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie), “Don’t know yet! We’ll see.”

While on stage to accept his award on Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, Pitt used his time to thank many of the special people he has worked with, including Tarantino, 56, fellow costar Leonardo DiCaprio and the rest of the cast and crew of Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.

However, he also made sure to leave the best for last, wrapping up his speech by thanking his children.

“I’ve been gobsmacked. I’m not one to look back but this has made me do so,” he told the audience. “And I think my folks taking me to the drive-in to see Butch and Sundance and loading up my car and moving out here and Geena and Ridley giving me my first shot to all the wonderful people I’ve met along the way to stand here now.”

“Once upon a time in Hollywood, ain’t that’s the truth,” Pitt went on. “And to my kids, who color everything I do, I love you.”

Though Pitt is already an Oscar winner for producing 2014’s Best Picture winner 12 Years a Slave, this is the first time the actor has won for his own performance in a film.

In Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, Pitt plays Cliff Booth, a stunt double for and close friend to DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton, a one-time television star working to stay relevant in the business.

Pitt also starred in Tarantino’s 2009 film Inglourious Basterds and appeared in 1993’s True Romance, which Tarantino penned but did not direct.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9.