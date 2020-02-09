Pregnant America Ferrera Pays Tribute to 'Warrior Ancestors' in Red Gown for 2020 Oscars

Image zoom America Ferrera America Ferrera/Instagram

America Ferrera is ready for the 2020 Oscars!

The 35-year-old actress and second-time mom-to-be showed off her awards night look on Instagram Sunday, before heading to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, for the ceremony alongside husband Ryan Piers Williams.

Ferrera cradled her baby bump in the first snapshot, which she showed off under a custom maroon Alberta Ferretti limited-edition gown cinched at the waist, featuring billowy cap sleeves.

The Superstore star’s long, dark hair hung down straight to waist level, while she wore a custom brass halo-style band by Jennifer Behr around her head, right above her eyebrows.

“#Oscars for the final farewell to 12 years of How to Train Your Dragon & my Berkian Warrior Queen Astrid,” Ferrera began her caption, referencing How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World‘s nomination for best animated film. (She voices Astrid in the movie.)

“Tonight, I bring my own warrior ancestors with me, the indigenous Lenca tribe of Honduras,” she added, going on to share images of the tribe in her post.

Image zoom America Ferrera at the 2020 Oscars David Fisher/Shutterstock

In January, Ferrera rocked a a black column-style gown to the 2020 SAG Awards, cradling her baby bump for photos on the red carpet and completing the look in black heels, a white headband and drop earrings. Williams, 38, accompanied his wife to the event, looking dashing in a classic black suit.

Ferrera — who teamed up with Danai Gurira to announce the nominees earlier that month — was a presenter at the ceremony. She previously won a SAG Award for her role in Ugly Betty, and has been nominated five times total.

Ferrera and Williams, an actor and filmmaker, tied the knot in June 2011. They welcomed their first child, son Sebastian (whom the couple affectionately call “Baz”), in May 2018.

Image zoom America Ferrera at the 2020 SAG Awards

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star announced her pregnancy in a post to her Instagram page on New Year’s Eve, sharing a photo of Williams, 38, and Sebastian gazing in awe at her baby bump.

“Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020!” Ferrera wrote in the caption of the picture, posted during the evening of Dec. 31. “Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch.”

Sharing the same photograph, Williams said, “So much to look forward to in 2020, but one thing in particular sticks out! Cant wait to welcome another beautiful creature into this world. Happy New Years!”

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9.