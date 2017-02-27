Mom-to-be Ciara stepped out with husband Russell Wilson to attend the annual Elton John Aids Foundation Oscars viewing party on Sunday

She's Got the Glow! Pregnant Ciara Wows in White While Showing Off Her Baby Belly on Oscars Night

She got her shine on!

Pregnant Ciara stepped out for Sunday’s annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party on the arm of husband Russell Wilson and proudly showed off her baby belly while posing for photos.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While the mom-to-be, 31, wore a white floor-length August Getty Atelier fitted gown and another satin robe, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback opted for a traditional black tux.

Image zoom Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Before the singer arrived to the event, she took to social media to share stunning shots of her custom glam get up. “Getting ready,” she tweeted along with a photo of her luscious locks.

The parents-to-be — who are expecting their first child together — also stopped to pose for a quick photo before leaving the house, giving fans a glimpse at their evening attire.

“I’m honored to be an event chair for #EJAF25,” Ciara, who is also mom to 2½-year-old son Future Zahir, captioned the couple shot.

Later in the night, Ciara and Wilson attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Clad in a long-sleeve burgundy velvet Jovani Couture dress, the look brought to mind fellow expectant mama Beyoncé‘s own sequined red Grammys gown.

Image zoom Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Baby on the Way for Ciara and Russell Wilson!

Earlier in the month, Ciara wore a striped blue robe while attending a Grammys party, leading many of her followers to wonder if she was hinting at the sex of her baby on the way.