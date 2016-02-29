Best Dressed Belly! Chrissy Teigen Gets Sewn Into Marchesa Gown for the Oscars

Chrissy Teigen has officially elevated maternity fashion to a new level.

The stunning mom-to-be — who’s expecting a daughter in the spring — opted for a long-sleeve nude gown with maroon floral embroidering and beading on the Oscars red carpet Sunday.

The bump-skimming Marchesa dress perfectly hugged her pregnancy curves — so well, in fact, that Teigen, 30, was being sewn into it just hours before making her debut with husband John Legend.

Teigen shared a photo ahead of the Los Angeles ceremony of two women working away at the intricate embellishments on the gown from below her “#Oscars belly.” After changing into a black sequin Talbot Runhof dress, she and Legend later made an appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, where they kissed for photographers.

Teigen stayed in the same color family for The Weinstein Company’s Pre-Oscar Dinner sponsored by Fiji Water the night before, stepping out with Legend in a cherry Michael Kors gown with regal, floor-skimming cape-sleeves and a deep-V neckline.

It’s no question that the model likes to show off her pregnancy curves. “I truly embrace this body,” she previously told PEOPLE. “I think I might be happier pregnant. I love it.”