She may have started the night on the couch, but Anne Hathaway eventually made it out for the Vanity Fair party following the Oscars Sunday evening.

Posing with husband Adam Shulman, the expectant actress glowed in a black Naeem Khan dress with a studded sheer gold overlay.

“Favorite Oscar day ever. Good luck to everyone at the show!” Hathaway, 33, captioned a photo shared on Instagram prior to the start of the ceremony. In the image, her growing bump is featured alongside Hathaway’s own 2013 Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Les Misérables.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Although she’s nearing the end of her pregnancy, “Anne hasn’t really slowed down at all,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She was always very active and likes to be out and about. Nothing seems to have changed after she got pregnant. The only difference is that she looks even happier than before.”

“Anne looks great and seems very happy,” a second source added at the time. “She seems to have a lot of energy.”