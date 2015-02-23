Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

One of the best looks during Sunday night's Oscars was all the baby bumps on the red carpet

Sure, there were the wine-colored lips and the casual ponytails and even the matchy-matchy dress code.

But one of the best looks during Sunday night’s Oscars was all the baby bumps both on the red carpet (Keira Knightley! Sophie Hunter!) and during the after parties (Isla Fisher! Lisa Osbourne!).

And from Knightley’s floor-length ensemble to Hilaria Baldwin and Molly Sims‘s fitted frocks, the evening was all about moms-to-be showing off their burgeoning bellies.

Sticking to her maternity mantra of loose-fitted clothing, the Imitation Game actress first stepped out on the red carpet in a flirty floral Valentino Couture gown, that kept her belly mostly under wraps while posing for photos with husband James Righton.

But, much to our delight, Knightley, 29, later slipped into another Valentino dress, featuring an empire waist that gave everyone a good peek at her growing midsection during the Vanity Fair afterparty.

Mom-to-be Jaime King went for the gold — and nailed it in a sleeveless shimmery gown from Altuzarra, complete with a plunging neckline, layered necklaces and matching bangles. But her baby belly wasn’t the only thing she debuted: the expectant actress also showed off her new blonde bangs.

The Hart of Dixie star, 35, and husband Kyle Newman, who are expecting their second child — a sibling for son James Knight, 16 months — attended the Vanity Fair afterparty.

Dressed in a Carmen Marc Valvo halter dress, Hilaria was painting the town red on husband Alec‘s arm as they arrived at the 23rd annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. The couple announced in January that they are expecting their second child — a son.

But it was back to mommy duty on Monday morning as the proud parents celebrated daughter Carmen Gabriela turning 18 months.

Jeff Goldblum‘s leading lady of the night — wife Emilie Livingston — opted for side-swept hair, minimal makeup and a black and cream-colored gown that complemented the actor’s not-so traditional tux.

The couple are expecting their first child, a son they plan to name Charlie, on July 4, Goldblum, 62, told PEOPLE Sunday night. “I’m giddy! I’m intoxicated,” he said of pending parenthood.

Sims, 41, and her husband Scott Stuber got all glammed up for, what could be, one of their last date nights before they welcome their second child, a daughter, next month.

The expectant author of The Everyday Supermodel bumped it up in a blue turtleneck gown from Ezra Couture.

Actor Terrence Howard‘s wife Miranda dazzled in a black gown that hugged her curves in all the right places.

Already dad to three children from previous relationships, Howard, 45, will welcome his first child, a son, with Miranda in April.

