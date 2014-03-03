Olivia Wilde: We Are Wearing Valentino Tonight

"We're wearing Valentino," Wilde told Ryan Seacrest on E! News about her high-necked black gown with a streak of white in the back, which she paired with a white Jimmy Choo clutch and platform sandals and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

After the body-hugging green sequined Gucci dress Olivia Wilde donned at the Golden Globes, we couldn’t wait to see what the expectant actress would wear to the Oscars Sunday night.

And the mom-to-be, who is expecting a boy with fiancé Jason Sudeikis, didn’t disappoint.

“We are wearing Valentino,” Wilde, 29, told Ryan Seacrest on E! News about her high-necked black gown with a streak of white in the back, which she paired with a white Jimmy Choo clutch and platform sandals and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

And instead of wearing her hair flowing down her shoulders, she opted for a high chignon with soft tendrils.

Due in just two months, the Her actress and Sudeikis, 38, also talked about how they remember their big date.



“May the fourth be with you,” they said together. Wilde added, “It’s the only way we remember.”

Wilde has also been having a lot of fun flaunting her growing belly. She recently posted a playful photo on her Instagram account with the caption: “Sure I’ve looked like this after Mexican food but this time it’s a BABY.”

