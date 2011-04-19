Spotted: Orlando Bloom's Carry-On Cutie - Flynn

With mom Miranda Kerr finished work — she shot photos in a bikini on Sunday — proud papa Orlando Bloom prepares the family to head out, strolling through Los Angeles International Airport with son Flynn, 3 months, on Monday.

“It’s great, I love it,” the actor, 34, says of fatherhood.

“I’ve been bathing with him a lot recently, it’s been really cute. It’s a really nice little moment.”

