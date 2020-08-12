"I hope she's going to love me as much as I love her," the Carnival Row star said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Orlando Bloom Tells Jimmy Fallon That He Is Thrilled About Having a 'Little Daddy's Girl'

Orlando Bloom cannot wait to be a girl dad!

During a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 43-year-old actor gushed to host Jimmy Fallon about his future baby girl, as his fiancée, Katy Perry, nears the final stretch of her pregnancy.

"I've been feeling very grateful, obviously, I have a little baby girl on the way," Bloom said as he smiled from ear to ear. "I'm so excited to have a little daddy's girl. I hope she's going to love me as much as I love her. That daddy girl thing and that love of your life feeling is right around there."

Fallon, 45, who has two daughters of his own — Winnie, 7, and Franny, 5 — added that it's the "best thing in the world" and shared, "It's exactly what everyone tells you."

"It really is love at first sight and it just doesn't end," the late-night host said. "To just watch them grow up and just every little thing it's just like, it's so cute."

Bloom also said that his 9-year-old son, Flynn — whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr — is also looking forward to his meeting his baby sister when she arrives.

"He's got a couple of other brothers but this is his first sister so he's excited too," Bloom said, referring to Kerr's other two sons, Hart, 2, and Myles, 10 months, with her husband, Evan Spiegel.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor then revealed how he was expanding on his creativity in quarantine with his son.

Signaling to the Lego work behind the Carnival Row star in his video frame, Fallon joked around and asked Bloom if the work was his or his son's.

"This is hours of quarantine," Bloom said as he shared a close up look at the Lego creations. "These are our Legos."

During the chat, Bloom also reflected on the coronavirus pandemic and how quarantining offered him a chance to slow down amid his busy schedule.

"I was working a lot and I've found some real solace. I think it's a reset," he said. "Perhaps we all needed a chance to reflect on what's important and what we've been doing. I just hope that we can keep that thinking, that thinking can continue on."

On Sunday, Bloom popped in on his fiancée's Smile Sunday livestream show, where he gave Perry, 35, a scare as she previewed a new song from her upcoming album.

As she played a snippet of a song, Perry held onto a boombox playing the track and playfully blew a kiss to the camera, without realizing that Bloom had snuck in the room.

Then, turning her eyes away from the camera, Perry noticed Bloom and screamed loudly before she began to laugh uncontrollably.

"You’re not supposed to see me doing this," she said with a laugh.