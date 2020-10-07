The actor and fiancée Katy Perry welcomed their first child together in August

Orlando Bloom Says Daughter Daisy Dove Is a 'Mini-Me' — But Also a 'Mini-Katy' Perry

Orlando Bloom is still trying to figure out who his little girl resembles most.

On Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the British actor revealed that his newborn Daisy Dove Bloom looks like a mix between fiancée Katy Perry, the actor himself, and his mother.

"My little mini-me, slash mini my mom, slash mini-Katy," Bloom described his baby girl, who he and Perry, 35, welcomed in August.

The Carnival Row star said that when he first saw the newborn, he immediately thought she most resembled him.

"It was funny because when she first came out I was ‘Oh it’s me it’s a mini-me!' Then fortunately she got those Katy blues which was perfect," he recalled of his daughter's eyes.

The 43-year-old then teased that he and Perry got "a little bit confused" because the baby started to resemble Bloom's mother.

"She sort of looked a little bit like my mom so we got a little bit confused because Katy’s breastfeeding this mini-me slash my mom," Bloom explained, giving an uncomfortable smile.

"Who’s she gonna look like next?" Bloom asked, to which DeGeneres joked maybe the baby would start to look like her.

Bloom also opened up about how he's been bonding with his newborn.

He explained that while Perry was still pregnant with Daisy, he would speak to his daughter and "chant a Buddhist mantra" which he's used since he was 16.

"I would wake up in the morning and [chant], which is what I do anyway every morning," he told DeGeneres. "So now, I walk into the room and she hears my voice and she sort of soothes a bit. She likes it, she responds very nicely."

"It’s like I’m a baby whisperer," he teased. "I’m definitely winning the daddy points."

Bloom additionally noted that Daisy is now sleeping through the night, which he said is "a blessing."

The actor and his fiancée announced their daughter's arrival via UNICEF — the two are Goodwill Ambassadors for the charity — sharing a black and white image of their little one grasping her dad's finger while Perry held on to the newborn's wrist.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the couple said.