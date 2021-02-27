Orlando Bloom Says He Sings to 6-Month-Old Daughter Daisy in Hopes that Her First Word Is 'Dad'

Orlando Bloom really wants his baby girl to say "Dad" first.

During a virtual appearance on The Graham Norton Show Friday, the 44-year-old actor said he frequently sings to 6-month-old daughter Daisy Dove, whom he shares with fiancée Katy Perry, in the hopes that he can influence her first word.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I sing anything that has 'daddy' in it, just because I want her to say dad before she says anything else," he revealed.

"Does the baby go like, 'well can you put Katy Perry on?'" comedian Aisling Bea said, as Bloom added, "Yeah she's like 'Mom's going to be much better at this than you.'"

"Alexa, play mommy," host Graham Norton joked.

Image zoom Credit: BBC

Bloom added that he has been somewhat successful in his efforts to get his baby girl to say "dad" first.

"She sort of has said a bit of 'dada,' " he said. "Every time I come up she's very excited to see me."

Bloom and Perry, 36, welcomed Daisy in August. Their baby girl is the first child for Perry and the second for Bloom, who also shares 10-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

During an Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance in October, the Lord of the Rings actor previously opened up about how he has been bonding with his daughter.

RELATED VIDEO: Fans Confuse Katy Perry's Throwback Baby Picture for Her and Orlando Bloom's Daughter Daisy Dove

He explained that while Perry was still pregnant with Daisy, he would speak to his daughter and "chant a Buddhist mantra" which he's used since he was 16.

"I would wake up in the morning and [chant], which is what I do anyway every morning," he told host Ellen DeGeneres at the time. "So now, I walk into the room and she hears my voice and she sort of soothes a bit. She likes it, she responds very nicely."