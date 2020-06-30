Orlando Bloom Praises Pregnant 'Inspiring' Fiancée Katy Perry: 'She's a Force of Nature'

Orlando Bloom told the Associated Press that it's "business as usual" for Katy Perry, who's expecting their first child together, a daughter, this summer

Katy Perry is constantly impressing her fiancé Orlando Bloom, just by being herself.

"Aside from the giant belly, you wouldn't know [she's pregnant]," said the Carnival Row actor, 43, adding with a laugh, "She's a force of nature, obviously, as we all know, as everyone knows."

"But it's been really impressive," he praised Perry, 35. "There's no complaining. She's just all about it. It's pretty awe-inspiring to see the way she handles herself at this time. It's just business as usual."

The "Daisies" singer said last week on Mix 104.1's Karson & Kennedy that she is "as excited as [she] can be" about becoming a mom for the first time, but admits to feeling "every emotion under the sun" during her pregnancy.

"I've been overwhelmed, I've been anxious, I've been happy, I've been overjoyed, I've been depressed," said Perry. "I've been all of it. The world is just a wild time, and it's a wild time to bring life into the world."

"People were already having those kinds of conversations years ago where it was like, 'Man, the world feels a little uncertain,' and now it really feels shaky boots," she added.

Perry, whose new album is out Aug. 14, also said "there are a lot of rules" going into parenthood, and that "you start sacrificing" immediately. "You start becoming a mother, or a parent, once you conceive. Definitely," said the star.

Perry also said she and Bloom "have yet to decide specifically on her name" for their daughter on the way — but they've "got options," and believe "she'll tell us" when she arrives.

"I'll look at her and go, 'Oh yeah yeah, you are her, you are that,' " explained the American Idol judge.

Bloom is already a dad to 9-year-old son Flynn, but the baby on the way will be the first for Perry — and a new adventure for the Lord of the Rings actor in a very special way, too.