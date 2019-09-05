Why Orlando Bloom Jokes His Son with Miranda Kerr Will Eventually Need Therapy

Flynn might be getting yet another sibling in his future!

Orlando Bloom‘s 8½-year-old son is already a big brother to mom Miranda Kerr and stepdad Evan Spiegel‘s son Hart, 15 months, and will soon earn the title once more when the couple welcome their second child together.

But as Bloom revealed during a Wednesday radio chat with Howard Stern, he and fiancée Katy Perry could soon be hearing the pitter-patter of little feet around their home, too.

“I love kids. She’s great with kids,” the Carnival Row actor, 42, told Stern of the “Never Really Over” singer, 34. “It would be a wonderful thing. We are shooting for that.”

While co-parenting with ex-wife Kerr, 36, is “not always easy,” the two make it work — and Bloom credits their willingness and dedication to put their son first.

“I always was like, ‘Listen, we’re gonna be in each other’s lives for the rest of each other’s lives. We have a child. Let’s [do] whatever it takes,’ ” the Lord of the Rings alum told Stern, 65.

He also joked that he and Kerr “need to get” Flynn “in therapy right now” considering his parents’, stepfather’s and stepmother-to-be’s high-profile careers.

“My son has got Evan Spiegel as his stepdad,” Bloom said of the Snapchat CEO, 29. “The titans of industry. Miranda the supermodel and Katy Perry as his [future stepmom].”

A source told PEOPLE in February that Bloom and Perry, who reunited in early 2018 after splitting the previous year, were eager to start a family together. “Katy is slowing down her career this year,” the insider shared, adding that the couple “want to get married and start a family sooner rather than later.”

“They both want kids together and will prioritize this,” a Bloom source agreed.

Perry, who opened up about her decision to take a year-long break from touring and putting together a new album earlier this year, has been candid in the past about taking a hiatus from music for the sake of motherhood.

“I need to really be able to focus 100 percent of my attention on it,” the American Idol judge told Rolling Stone in 2013.