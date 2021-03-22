Orlando Bloom Jokes That He and Katy Perry Haven't Had 'Enough' Sex Since Welcoming Daughter Daisy

Orlando Bloom is getting candid about his sex life — or rather, lack thereof — with fiancée Katy Perry.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the 44-year-old actor said he and Perry, 36, have limited their sexual activity since welcoming daughter Daisy Dove back in August.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"How often do you have sex?" the reporter asked, to which the Carnival Row star replied, "Not enough — we just had a baby, though."

During the wide-ranging interview, Bloom also listed the greatest loves of his life as Perry, Daisy, his 10-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, and his late dog Mighty, who died last summer.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Katy Perry; Orlando Bloom Image zoom Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry | Credit: Katy Perry Instagram

Since becoming a dad of two, Bloom has been open about the joy of experiencing fatherhood, once again.

Last month, the Lord of the Rings actor said during a virtual appearance on The Graham Norton Show that he frequently sings to Daisy in hopes that he can influence her first word.

"I sing anything that has 'daddy' in it, just because I want her to say dad before she says anything else," he revealed.

"Does the baby go like, 'Well can you put Katy Perry on?' " comedian Aisling Bea said, as Bloom added, "Yeah she's like 'Mom's going to be much better at this than you.' "

Daisy has brought similar joy to Perry's life: the "Smile" singer and mom of one told Jimmy Kimmel in February that having her daughter was "the best decision I ever made in my entire life."

Perry also confirmed that having Daisy was, in fact, a conscious decision for her and Bloom, saying that she has "family, support and an incredible fiancé" by her side as she navigates new motherhood.