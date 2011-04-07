Orlando Bloom: I Love Being a Father

"I love it," he recently told Hollyscoop. "I hate that word, but I love being a father."

Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr are feeling the joys of parenthood.

Since the January birth of the couple’s baby boy Flynn, Bloom, 34, says he feels like a different person.

Acknowledging that fatherhood has “changed everything in so many ways,” Bloom also praises Kerr, 27, for being “an amazing mother.”

“I feel so blessed and so lucky to just have a beautiful and healthy child,” Kerr also recently told the site. “It’s just incredible.”