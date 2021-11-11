The actor exclusively tells PEOPLE about his passion for motorcycles and how becoming a father has changed his perspective on the adrenaline-charged hobby: "I've got way more at stake today"

Orlando Bloom Feels His Best When He Is 'Marveling at the Beauty' Of His Children

Orlando Bloom may be a family man, but he is still a daredevil at heart.

The actor, 44, has "always loved vehicles" and developed a slight obsession with motorcycles after obtaining his first one – a Suzuki 80cc scrambler – when he was 16. Since then, he has amassed a large collection, something he tells PEOPLE is a "real passion."

But now that he is father to son Flynn, 10, and daughter Daisy Dove, 14 months, he has gained a new perspective regarding his need for speed. "I think it's a way for me to feel really present and in the moment from all the adrenaline that courses through me," he explains. "Of course, as I'm growing older, I'm realizing just being present in the moment is attained also just through breathing and being in front of my beautiful baby daughter."

"I do it for love and passion, but with an eye to safety and being around for a long time because I've got way more at stake today than I've ever had before, in terms of my family," he adds.

The star of Amazon Prime Video's Carnival Row, who shares Daisy with fiancée Katy Perry and Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, admits he sees bits of himself in his kids and that it's been "an unusual thing" watching them grow before his eyes.

In August, Bloom and Perry, 36, celebrated their daughter's first birthday, with the Lord of the Rings actor posting on his Instagram Story in honor of the big day.

Sharing a photo of a stunning floral display of daisies shaped together to form the number one, Bloom wrote, "The gift that never stops giving is the love of a child 🎈🎉🥳💫."

When the doting dad isn't busy working, he is happiest "when I am present in my life and the people in my life and the moment that I'm in" by doing his two favorite things: staying active and enjoying quality time with his family.

"Usually that's when I'm in nature or when I'm pushing myself either on a bicycle or a mountain bike, but also when I'm just sitting with my family and marveling at the beauty that is my children," he gushes.

Bloom describes his younger self as a "gregarious child" who worked hard to overcome his dyslexia in school and felt excited about being on stage. He first caught the acting bug after seeing Christopher Reeve play the Man of Steel in the classic Superman films, recalling, "I think when I realized that all of the characters I was watching were actors and I could be any one of these people, I was like, 'that's the job for me.' "

It took a while for him to overcome stage fright and he shares that he didn't truly start feeling comfortable in his own skin until later in life. "In my thirties, if I'm honest," he admits. "I think there's waves and windows of feeling connected. When you're a kid, you think you know everything, and it's not until you're an adult that you realize you know nothing."

With the hit Pirates of the Caribbean and Lord of the Rings films under his belt, he reveals that he is most thankful for his health, his family and his friends, saying, "My life is particularly blessed because of the people in it. I'm most grateful for that and them."