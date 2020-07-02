Orlando Bloom, who is already dad to son Flynn, 9, is expecting a daughter with fiancée Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom Says He's 'Looking Forward' to Sharing 'Quiet Times' with His Newborn Daughter

Orlando Bloom is ready to meet his daughter.

On Thursday, the Carnival Row star, 43, shared his excitement about becoming a "girl dad," telling Good Morning America that he's looking forward to sharing the "quiet times" at home with a newborn.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bloom — who is already dad to 9-year-old son Flynn — is currently expecting a daughter with fiancée Katy Perry.

"I'm excited," he said. "It's a magical time when an angel pops into the planet, which is what it feels like. For me, you know, those quiet times at home just you and the family and the little one, and nursing and just sort of being present and seeing where you can help and what you can do to nurture the life into the world."

The actor smiled thinking about the intimate parenting moments he can't wait to share soon with his new baby girl.

"I'm really looking forward to those very late nights where I'll probably be getting up and doing a breastfeeding-bottle-thing, because I won't be, obviously, breastfeeding," he laughed.

"I'm looking forward to that because I love those quiet times when the world feels like it's asleep and you've got a sleeping baby [in your arms]," added Bloom.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Updating fans on Perry's pregnancy, Bloom recently revealed to the Associated Press that the "Daisies" singer, 35, is doing "great" in her third trimester.

"Aside from the giant belly, you wouldn't know [she's pregnant]," he said, adding, "She's a force of nature, obviously, as we all know; as everyone knows. ... But it's been really impressive."

"There's no complaining. She's just all about it," Bloom said, praising his soon-to-be wife. "It's pretty awe-inspiring to see the way she handles herself at this time. It's just business as usual."

RELATED VIDEO: Katy Perry 'Is Still Decorating the Nursery' as She and Orlando Bloom Count Down to Baby

Perry, whose new album is out August 14, told Mix 104.1's Karson & Kennedy last week that she is "as excited as can be" about becoming a first-time mom. She also admitted to feeling "every emotion under the sun" over the course of her pregnancy.

"I've been overwhelmed, I've been anxious, I've been happy, I've been overjoyed, I've been depressed," said Perry. "I've been all of it. The world is just a wild time, and it's a wild time to bring life into the world."