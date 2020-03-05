Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr 'Likes' Katy Perry's Pregnancy Announcement

Miranda Kerr is showing her support for her ex-husband Orlando Bloom‘s wife-to-be.

Katy Perry, 35, revealed that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with her fiancé in the music video for her new track “Never Worn White” on Thursday. This will be the second child for Bloom, 43, who is already dad to 9-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with his ex Kerr, 36. Bloom and Kerr were married from 2010 to 2013.

With her baby bump in tow, Perry shared a clip from her new music visual on her Instagram Thursday. She wrote, “Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer… 🎶♥️🙂 #NeverWornWhite is out now.” Kerr showed her support by liking the video.

Bloom commented a simple red heart under the post. Thousands of Instagram users have liked his comment. The American Idol Instagram page also showed love to the video. “Congrats @katyperry & @orlandobloom 👶 🍼 ❤️,” the account commented.



Opening up to PEOPLE at the Harper’s Bazaar Celebrates 150 Most Fashionable Women event in January 2017, Kerr had nothing but good things to say about Perry.

“We’re a modern family,” the model explained of blending lives with Bloom and Perry.

“Orlando and I are literally like family, he’s like a brother to me,” she said about their “amazing” dynamic. “It’s very weird, but we really care for each other and we have a great relationship, so I feel very lucky.”

Kerr also shared that her son and Perry were “great” and “get along really well.”

In addition, when Bloom moved in with Perry in March 2019, a source close to Kerr confirmed that the model “doesn’t have an issue” with the living arrangement.

“Miranda knows Katy and the two get along,” the source told PEOPLE at the time. “Miranda doesn’t have an issue with Flynn being at Katy’s house when Orlando has custody. Everyone is getting along great.”

During an Instagram Live after her video premiered on YouTube, Perry confirmed her pregnancy. She said it was “probably the longest secret” she has “ever had to keep.”

The pop star also revealed that she will welcome her little one in the summer.

“There’s a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for,” she said, in reference to her upcoming album.

Perry said she and Bloom are “excited and happy” to have their first child together.

The songstress also shared other pregnancy details, including her cravings and newly developed repulsions to certain foods.

She said she “literally never cared for spice and now I have to carry Tabasco sauce in my purse.” As for the bites she can no longer stand, “Foods that gross me out now are beef. I’m not really into red meat. Thank God for the Impossible Burger.”

On her Twitter, Perry further expressed how happy she is to no longer keep her pregnancy a secret.

Perry and her fiancé got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year. Recently, she took her fellow American Idol judges to the rooftop where she and Bloom were first engaged.

A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE that the pair was staying “secretive” about their big day, but both want to tie the knot in a “smaller and intimate” wedding. Another source told PEOPLE Friday that the pair’s wedding “was all set for Japan with 150 guests” and “Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant,” but that coronavirus has halted their plans as many guest would not be able to travel to the country amidst the outbreak.

“Never Worn White” is Perry’s first song release of 2020 after dropping tracks “Never Really Over,” “Small Talk” and “Harleys in Hawaii” last year.