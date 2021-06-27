Orlando Bloom Enjoys a Stroll with Katy Perry and Son Flynn in Sweet Family Photo: 'Family Love'

Orlando Bloom walked hand-in-hand with fiancée Katy Perry and son Flynn Christopher in a sweet family photo he posted to Instagram

Orlando Bloom is full of love for his growing family.

The Carnival Row actor, 44, recently enjoyed a stroll with fiancée Katy Perry and his 10-year-old son Flynn Christopher. He shared a sweet family photo of the three of them from behind, walking hand-in-hand, writing, "FAMILY LOVE," in the caption.

Not pictured was 10-month-old daughter Daisy Dove, whom he and Perry, 36, welcomed in August. "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the couple announced on UNICEF's Instagram at the time, setting up a donation page in Daisy's name.

Perry recently shared a video from the delivery room for Father's Day, praising Bloom as "the healer of my heart and the giver of my greatest gift."

The American Idol judge also raved about being a first-time mom last month on Mother's Day. "I found everything I was ever searching for when I became a mother," she wrote on Twitter. "So grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club."

Bloom co-parents Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, 38. "I just feel so happy that Orlando found someone that makes him happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is the most important thing," Kerr told WSJ Magazine editor Kristina O'Neill last month.

"Flynn has always been the priority for me and making sure that he felt safe and he felt, you know, comfortable," added Kerr. "Just putting his needs first, like, 'Is this in the best interest of Flynn,' no matter what we did."

