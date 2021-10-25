Orlando Bloom Decorates Daughter Daisy Dove's Bedroom in Flowers: 'Dad of the Year'

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor shared a photo of the DIY project on his Instagram Sunday

Cover me in daisies!

On Sunday, Orlando Bloom revealed his current DIY project decorating the bedroom of 13-month-old daughter Daisy Dove, whom he shares with fiancée Katy Perry.

In keeping with the theme of her name, the actor, 44, posted a photo of himself unveiling a white daisy on the yellow painted wall. He simply captioned the sweet snapshot with a trio of emojis: "🌼💛✨."

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, who shares 10-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, also treated fans to a shirtless behind-the-scenes video of him putting together furniture for his little one.

In the clip, a person can be heard calling Bloom "dad of the year," while the camera pans across the bedroom floor, showing screws, wooden beams, and how-to instructions.

Bloom then looks directly at the camera and says jokingly, "Let's do it! Stars, they're just like us!"

In August, Bloom and Perry, 36, celebrated Daisy Dove's first birthday, with the Lord of the Rings actor posting on his Instagram Story in honor of the big day.

Sharing a photo of a stunning floral display of daisies shaped together to form the number one, Bloom wrote, "The gift that never stops giving is the love of a child 🎈🎉🥳💫."

The "Firework" singer also paid tribute to their daughter on Twitter, writing, "1 year ago today is the day my life began... Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love."

In September, the American Idol judge opened up to Variety about the changes of motherhood and Daisy teaching her the true meaning of "unconditional love."

"I'm still 10 pounds bigger than when I started, but I'm not in a rush. It's been a year. I'm more interested in her happiness and my happiness and mental health," admitted the songstress. "Hormones are … pretty interesting."

