Orlando Bloom Says His 'Beautiful' Daughter with Katy Perry Is Growing Fast: 'We Are Very Blessed'

Orlando Bloom is willing to "put his money where his mouth is" — which is why he's teamed up with Form Nutrition to launch the company's sustainable, plant-based protein powder and vegan multivitamins in the United States.

The 46-year-old actor tells PEOPLE that his new role as Chief Wellness Officer wouldn't be possible without the encouragement of his family.

Bloom recognizes the support he receives, no matter what the venture, from his fiancée and "biggest fan" Katy Perry.

"I think we support each other because we are fans of one another, you know what I mean?," says the Carnival Row actor. "What she does is so empowering for young musicians with everything with [American] Idol. Then she can go and put on a powerhouse show in Vegas. We support, it's who we are. Katy's a force and we both have these pools we swim in and we recognize each other's pools and we go, 'Hey, I'm over here. We're doing this.' And it's great."

Along with Perry, Bloom also has support from their 2-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

"She's beautiful, she's growing fast, big, strong and healthy. And you can't be more blessed than that," says Bloom. "And literally, I kid you not, she's like, 'Daddy, can I have a smoothie?' You know what she gets? She gets Form. We are very blessed."

Tristan Kallas

Known for his impressive physique, Bloom credits much of his results to Form.

"I have a daily routine and part of that is I work out, I try to move my body every day. I try to have a positive attitude towards that and health and wellness at all times," Bloom tells PEOPLE. "I have a great list of recipes for how I like to use Form in my daily routine and just a flavor thing as much as it is a product. It's simply a product that I really love and enjoy and I'm seeing the results. I see the results in the gym, I see the results in my life, I see the results in my well-being, in my mental health."

Staying in shape is also important to Bloom when it comes to preparing for roles. "I'm very aware of that at times, like now, that I'm going to go into this movie and I'm prepping for it," Bloom says of his upcoming role as a boxer in The Cut.

Tristan Kallas

Now that Bloom has seen Form work for him and his family, he is encouraged to share it with the world.

"If there's something that works in my life, I want to share it. It works in my family's life, I want to share it," says Bloom. "When I'm passionate about something, as you can tell I am, I just jump on board with it and I was happy to get involved and put my money where my mouth is, as it were."