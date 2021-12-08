Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Are Fans of One of the Grossest, Most Well-Loved Gadgets for Parents

According to a Parents editor who has used both the Snotsucker and the electric version, they both have their advantages. The Snotsucker is best at clearing out those wet boogers from a sick baby. By the time those kids can move their arms of their own free will, however, they try their best to remove the device from their noses, and you really need a second person to hold them while you suck. The Electric NoseFrida doesn't suck as hard, but you can use it one-handed while baby-wrangling, and you can try to persuade squeamish partners and babysitters to have a go at it, too.