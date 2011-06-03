Spotted: Orlando Bloom and Flynn Get Cheeky

Orlando Bloom can't pacify his love for almost 5-month-old son Flynn as the two cozy up at Chaya Café in L.A. on Wednesday.

Sealed with a kiss!

Orlando Bloom can’t pacify his love for almost 5-month-old son Flynn as the two cozy up at Chaya Café in L.A. on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“He’s my boy, he’s amazing,” the proud papa has said.

Bloom, 34, was on full-time daddy duty as mom Miranda Kerr was out of the country.

“Just arrived in Korea for work for one day,” the model Tweeted. “First night away from Flynn… Miss him so much already.”