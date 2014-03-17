Jason Biggs: My Son Changed Me Overnight

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"I thought that having a son would make me grow up when it came to my TV viewing habits, but I love The Bachelor even more after having a child."

Although he’s only been a father for a little over a month, Jason Biggs can fully appreciate the effect that the birth of his son has had — not just on him, but also on the woman that he loves.

“What I’m learning — and what’s interesting — is that my wife has changed completely, and I’m sure that I have too,” the actor told PEOPLE Friday at the PaleyFest Orange Is the New Black panel in Hollywood.

“She sees it in me, and I see it in her, and we’re stronger now because of it.”

As Biggs and his wife, actress and author Jenny Mollen, approach their six-year anniversary, there is little question that welcoming their son, Sid, into their world had that wonderfully tumultuous effect that no expectant parent can quite grasp until that day comes.

“That change that happens is so tangible. It happens overnight, and it’s the craziest thing,” Biggs, 35, says, before deadpanning, “Otherwise I don’t think I’ve changed, it’s too soon. Ask me again in a couple of years when the kid is milking me, and it’s just horrible, and he’s running around and it’s exhausting.”

While the new parents are learning to live on a smattering of sleep, becoming a dad hasn’t changed the American Pie star completely — he’s still addicted to reality television.

“What I’ve learned from fatherhood is that having a son cannot, did not, change my love for The Bachelor!” Biggs says with a laugh. “I thought that having a son would make me grow up when it came to my TV viewing habits, but I love The Bachelor even more after having a child.”

