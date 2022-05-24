Oprah Winfrey Says Gayle King's Grandson Luca, 8 Months, Might Say Her Name First

Oprah Winfrey has an idea of who Gayle King's grandson Luca Miller might call on first.

On Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Color Purple producer told host Ellen DeGeneres that her friend King wants to be called "Gaia" by 8-month-old Luca — which is arguably harder to say than "O."

"Gaia...means Mother Earth," Winfrey, 68, explained of King's nickname. "I say [to her], 'You're not Mother Earth. You're not mother of the earth, you're just one grandmother.' "

Gayle King, Oprah Winfrey Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Michael Tran/FilmMagic

"Babies decide for themselves what they wanna call you," added Winfrey. "I have to tell you though, every time I see the baby — which I see the baby more than she does — every time I see the baby, I'm like 'O... O... Auntie O.' "

Winfrey said she feels the baby is going to say "Auntie O" before "Gaia," noting: "It's so easy to say 'Auntie O.' "

Winfrey celebrated Mother's Day earlier this month with both Bumpus and King, 67. She shared a photo of the three women, including the new baby, over the holiday weekend, honoring mothers of all kinds in a lengthy caption.

"Becoming a mother is the choice to become one of the greatest spiritual teachers there is. They create an environment that's stimulating and nurturing, pass on a sense of responsibility to another human being, and raise a child who understands that they are created from good and are capable of anything," she wrote.