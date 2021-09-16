Gayle King's daughter Kirby Bumpus is currently expecting her first baby, a son

Katy Perry Helps Oprah and Gayle King Shop for Grandson on the Way, Shares 'Pro Tips and Expertise'

Katy Perry is offering her new-mom expertise to Gayle King as she prepares to become a grandmother.

The CBS This Morning anchor's daughter Kirby Bumpus is currently expecting her first baby, a son, with husband Virgil Miller.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

King, 66, and pal Oprah Winfrey recently ventured to a children's store in Santa Barbara, California, while on their "Joy Ride" tour, getting help from Perry, 36, who welcomed daughter Daisy Dove with Orlando Bloom last August. Their shopping trip is documented in a video on Oprah Daily.

"It's everything I was ever looking for, and then some," Perry says of becoming a mom. "I climbed all the mountains and then I found the view."

The "Teenage Dream" singer later shares, "The first six weeks after giving birth is a total surprise. Your body is feeling insane. You are sleepless. Can I just tell you what was the most success with sleep?" Perry then reaches for a SwaddleMe inside the Chicken Little shop, demonstrating how to use one on a stuffed animal.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Katy Perry Shops with Oprah and Gayle for baby products Katy Perry Shops with Oprah and Gayle for baby products

Left: Credit: HUY DOAN Right: Credit: HUY DOAN

The trio also FaceTimes with Bumpus, revealing their famous friend who's helping them shop for her baby on the way. "Hi mama! I'm so excited for you," Perry tells the mom-to-be. The artist also offered up a tip about baby clothes: Opt for easier on-offs than buttons and ties, like magnetic onesies that simply snap shut.

"We ain't got no time for ties," Perry tells Winfrey after a baby outfit with multiple bowties caught her eye. "I mean, you guys do what you want, but you wanna learn the hard way...."

Katy Perry Shops with Oprah and Gayle for baby products Credit: HUY DOAN

"Tell Katy I said thank you for all her pro tips and expertise," Bumpus says on the phone. Perry says, "Take what you want, I love it. And God bless you. I'm excited for you. You're gonna do great. Remember: Millions of women have done this before you, so you got this.

Earlier this month, King told Oprah Daily about eagerly awaiting her grandchild and planning a baby shower.