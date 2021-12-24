Oprah Winfrey went all out as she welcomed Gayle King's 3-month-old grandson, Luca, to her home for the first time

Oprah Meets Gayle King's Grandson for First Time with Chants and Cheers: 'I've Been Waiting'

Oprah has finally met her BFF Gayle King's first grandchild!

The 67-year-old media mogul shared the special moment on Instagram, Thursday.

In the sweet video, Oprah, her longtime partner Stedman Graham, 70, and their loved ones stood in front of the couple's home and greeted King's 3-month-old grandson Luca with various African chants, including those used in The Lion King's opening song, "The Circle of Life."

As they did this, King's daughter, Kirby Bumpus, and her husband, Virgil Miller — who tied the knot at Oprah's Santa Barbara, California, home in December 2020 — walked towards the property from the car, looking on as Oprah and her crew danced and cheered. Each gave the other a quick kiss before bringing Luca up the steps to meet Oprah.

"I know you've been waiting," Oprah sweetly told Luca. "You've been waiting to see me. I've been waiting to see you."

Oprah's video ended with her kissing Luca's little hand as her guests swoon with "Awws."

Missing for the action was King herself, who Oprah explained hadn't yet made it through her rigid rules for her Christmas house guests.

"Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined," Oprah said. "Stedman calls it 'The Policy' cause I'm that serious about it."

"This was release day for our bubble and we knew we had to throw a welcome celebration for Baby Luca, who none of us had met yet!" the talk show giant added of the special moment, noting that they "missed his grandma @gayleking but she'll join us once she completes the policy!"

"Thank you to @bonfortunestyle and @anasballooncreations for helping bring the fun to Baby Luca's first time at my house," Oprah concluded. "Have a happy and safe holiday, everyone 🎄🎄🎄"

In September, King excitedly announced that Bumpus and Miller welcomed their first child together.

"Kirby got out of the hospital on Friday and I got on a plane, I left the set, got on a plane and I actually beat her home Friday 'cause it took so long to get released from the hospital," she said on CBS This Morning, adding: "I wanted to be a grandmother for a long time, and it's really something when you see your own child become a parent. I am so nuts about him. And then I was holding him, Kirby goes, 'You know, you have to support his neck.' Uh, okay! I actually know how to do this!"

King first revealed her daughter's pregnancy news while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April.