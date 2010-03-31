One Life to Live's Bree Williamson Is Expecting

There is a baby-on-the-way for actress Bree Williamson!

The One Life to Live star, 30, confirmed the happy news to SoapNet on Monday and later Tweeted, “Thanks for all your well wishes!!! We are very excited!!!”

No word on a due date was given, and it is not yet known whether the pregnancy will be written into Williamson’s storyline on the long-running ABC soap.

The new arrival will also be the first child for her husband of two years, Michael Roberts.