Paul Walter Hauser Reveals Name of Baby No. 2 on SAG Awards 2023 Red Carpet

The Black Bird actor shared the name of his soon-to-debut second son, as well as advice for a happy marriage

By
Published on February 26, 2023 08:46 PM

Paul Walter Hauser is ready to welcome baby No. 2 — and the soon-to-premiere addition already has a name!

On the SAG Awards 2023 red carpet, the Black Bird actor, 36, shared the name he and his wife, Amy Boland Hauser, have chosen for their new arrival, due in April.

"Baby on the way, the sequel," Hauser said. "Jonah Maverick Hauser due up in a couple of weeks."

The actor, who is nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie on Sunday, also shared a piece of advice: the key to what he says makes for a happy marriage.

"You're not gonna be perfect, you're going to make mistakes," the I, Tonya alum said about marriage. "There's going to be some hiccups. But you don't need the perfect person where you're perfect and they're perfect, the key is to love each other and love kind of makes corrections and accepts. Just know that it may look scary at first but don't bail if there's something anchoring you to the person, work it out."

Paul Walter Hauser attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Last month, Hauser took home a Golden Globe award for best supporting actor in a limited series, anthology series or TV movie trophy for his portrayal of serial killer Larry Hall on the Apple TV+ series.

He made sure to acknowledge the late Ray Liotta, who died last May before the series was released on Apple TV+.

"Ray Li-freaking-otta," Hauser began, repeating his name once more to cheers from the audience. "Get up! C'mon! Ray Liotta. Ray Liotta, baby. Yeah!"

29th Annual SAG Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, United States - 26 Feb 2023

Liotta died in his sleep at the age of 67 in the Dominican Republic. He was survived by fiancée Jacy Nittolo and daughter Karsen, 23, who he shared with ex-wife Michelle Grace.

The actor starred in Black Bird as the father of Taron Egerton's character, Jimmy Keene. The limited series follows Keene, a convict who attempts to elicit a confession from suspected killer Larry Hall (Hauser) under the agreement that he'll be freed if he succeeds.

In his speech, Hauser also thanked his wife for her "love" as well as her "patience" and "friendship." After showing appreciation for his son, he said "baby number two on the way, the sequel, this April."

Following his show of love for his family and team, Hauser turned his attention to his Black Bird colleagues. He wrapped by thanking "my brother and my king, Jesus Christ. And to my manager Brian Walsh, do me a favor: get to tables. Goodnight."

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony is airing live on Sunday, Feb. 26 from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

