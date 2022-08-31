Olympic Swimmer Nathan Adrian and Wife Hallie Welcome Second Baby Together, Daughter Brooklyn

"She was born August 25th to two very happy parents," the athlete wrote on Instagram Tuesday while announcing the arrival of daughter Brooklyn James Adrian

Published on August 31, 2022 12:20 AM
Photo: twitter

Nathan Adrian is celebrating the arrival of his second daughter!

On Tuesday, the Olympic swimmer announced on Instagram that he and his wife Hallie Ivester welcomed their second baby together last week.

"Baby Brooklyn James Adrian has arrived! She was born August 25th to two very happy parents," Adrian, 33, captioned the post, which features a photo of the newborn baby as well as a picture of mom, dad and baby Brooklyn after her birth.

He added, "Stay tuned to my stories for obnoxious amounts of baby photos that I don't want to clog your main feed with 😀."

On his Instagram Story, Adrian shared a picture of little Brooklyn on a scale, joking, "She's hanging on to that birthweight like a champ though! She loves to snack just like her parents."

In addition to Brooklyn James, the couple is also parents to 18-month-old daughter Parker Jacquelyn, whom they welcomed last February.

Nathan Adrian/instagram

Last year, the gold medalist opened up to PEOPLE about becoming a girl dad.

"I think that a lot has changed since our parents' generation," Adrian said shortly after Parker's birth. "I get to bring a baby girl into the world where I get to say, 'You can be anything you want and you can be the first, but there are people actually doing that.' "

He also shared that he felt lucky to be bringing up his kid in a progressive place like the Bay Area, where Kamala Harris was born.

"I mean Kamala Harris is another example," Adrian explained. "She is from Oakland and I'm actually about three or four miles away from where she grew up in Berkeley, which is pretty cool. So I am happy for the times and the progress that we've made."

Noting that he felt "blessed" that he became passionate about swimming from an early age, he said he wants to make sure his daughter pursues whatever activity she loves.

"That's gonna be what I put an emphasis on as a father: find what she gravitates towards," he shared at the time. "Maybe she's gonna be a little bit more of a creative person. Swimming isn't necessarily catering to that, maybe it's some other sport or some other outlet."

"I think, for me, the marker for success would be finding and facilitating that thing that she's super passionate about," he said.

