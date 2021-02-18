Olympic Swimmer Nathan Adrian and Wife Hallie Welcome Daughter Parker Jacquelyn

Nathan Adrian is a dad!

The 32-year-old Olympic swimmer and his wife, Hallie Ivester, welcomed their first child, daughter Parker Jacquelyn Adrian, on Tuesday, Feb. 9. The couple announced the happy news earlier this week, sharing photos of their newborn on Instagram.

"Welcome to the world Parker Jacquelyn Adrian!!! You are loved more than you can know right now but we have plenty of time to show you 😍😍," Adrian captioned his post, which included a photo of Ivester with their baby girl and another snap of the new dad sleeping in a bed near Parker.

"I am already on that nap train 🚂 but more importantly @halpal12 is already off to a great start being the best mom a girl could have!" he added.

In her own post, Ivester shared more photos of Parker and a sweet snap of the new parents with their baby girl.

"She's here! Welcome to the world Miss Parker Jacquelyn Adrian!" she wrote. "We're healthy and happy and so excited to be coming home a family of three 👨‍👩‍👧 .2.9.21, 7 lbs 2 oz."

Adrian and Ivester announced their pregnancy news back in October, with the five-time Olympic gold medalist writing on Instagram at the time, "Big news! Baby Adrian coming February of 2021! #futuregirldad#cantwait."

Ivester wrote alongside her post, "Adding a member to the fan club next year. Baby girl Adrian due in Feb 💖."

The couple, who share a mutual love for the water (Ivester was a former diver for Stanford University) have been together since 2013. They got engaged in May 2017 and tied the knot the following year surrounded by their friends and family in Napa Valley, California.

Adrian's venture into fatherhood comes over two years after he learned that he had testicular cancer. Fortunately, he caught the disease at an early stage, and he was cancer-free following several surgeries.

Last July, Adrian told PEOPLE that thanks to his cancer battle, he was prepared for dealing with the twists and turns of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, such as the postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, which he had been preparing for.

"The issue with cancer absolutely prepared me for COVID because it's something that none of us could have truly prepared for," he said. "It just hit us straight in the face. Everything that we know or that we're used to has now been shifted by something that is completely out of control, and cancer kind of taught me that."

He added, "2020, all of a sudden [the virus] comes and does it to the entire world. I think I was a little bit more prepared for this than maybe a lot of other people."