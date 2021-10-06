Olympic Cyclist Elinor Barker Reveals She Competed (and Won!) in Tokyo Games While Pregnant

Elinor Barker took home a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the women's team pursuit track cycling event

British cyclist Elinor Barker is revealing new details about her time at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 27-year-old, who won a silver medal in the women's team pursuit track cycling event, shared Tuesday that she is expecting her first baby and was pregnant while she competed in this year's Games.

"Casper and I are so happy to announce that we're expecting our first child! We really can't believe how lucky we are and are so excited for the next part of our lives to begin 🤗," she revealed on social media alongside a photo of her sonogram. "I'm fully aware that I'd be in a totally different situation if this had happened just a few years ago, and I'm so grateful for the difference that visibility for athlete mothers has made."

In a follow-up post, the athlete added, "And for the eagle eyed among you who have done the maths… yep, I was pregnant at the Tokyo Olympics!"

Back in June, heptathlete Lindsay Flach revealed that she was 18 weeks pregnant when she competed in this year's U.S. Olympic Track and Field trials.

"3rd Olympic Trials This one looks a little different 😉," the athlete, who previously competed in heptathlons in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic trials, wrote on Instagram. "'Every story has an end but in life every end is a new beginning' "

Flach posted a collage of pictures of herself at the trials, as well as a shot of her bare baby bump.

"The secret 🤫 is no secret anymore," she wrote, adding the hashtags, "last one," "pregnant," "pregnant belly," "18 weeks" and "fit moms."

During this year's heptathlon, which featured seven different competitions, Flach competed in every event and ultimately finished 15th out of the 18 heptathlon competitors, according to Huff Post.