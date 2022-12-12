Olivia Wilde Shares Rare Photos of Son Otis and Daughter Daisy During Holiday Disneyland Trip

Olivia Wilde is soaking up the holiday season with her kids.

On Sunday, the Don't Worry Darling director, 38, shared photos of herself enjoying a trip to Disneyland with friends and family.

Captioning her carousel of photos from the outing, "Bury me under space mountain this is my favorite place on earth," the mom of two gave a peek at daughter Daisy, 5, and son Otis, 8, taking in the sights of the theme park, which was decked out in lights and decor for the holiday.

In a video at the end, Wilde sways and marvels at the sights around her as Otis walks into the frame and stands in front of her.

Wilde shares her two children with ex Jason Sudeikis. The two began dating in 2011 and were engaged for several years, before PEOPLE reported in November 2020 that the couple had called it quits on their relationship.

After news of their split broke in November 2020, a source told PEOPLE that the pair's children were their main concern. "It's been amicable and they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship," the source explained.

Though things appeared amicable between the pair for some time after their split, the co-parents made headlines in April when Sudeikis served Wilde with legal documents regarding their children while onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

The Booksmart director touched on her co-parenting relationship with Sudeikis during her cover interview with Vanity Fair. "When they are with their father, I trust him to be a great parent. So when they're not with me, I continue to live my life," she said in response to the judgment she's faced when she's photographed without her kids.

Despite the speculation, Wilde reiterated that Otis and Daisy are her main focus. "There's nothing that is more important to me," she said. "I love driving to school every morning. I love making pancakes. I love putting them to bed every night. They're my best friends."

Wilde's trip to Disneyland comes just a few weeks after multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the actress-director and Harry Styles were "taking a break" from their romance after nearly two years together.

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," said one source. "It's a very amicable decision."

Another source shared with PEOPLE that the breakup was hard on Wilde. "The break has been difficult for Olivia," the source shared. "They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it all. She is disappointed. It's just a tricky situation, though."