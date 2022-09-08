Olivia Wilde Says She's Received 'Horrendous Insults' Telling Her She's a 'Terrible Mother'

Olivia Wilde has remained strong amid criticism of her parenting.

In a new cover story for Vanity Fair's October issue, Wilde, 38, opened up about the criticism leveled at her since her split from ex Jason Sudeikis, praising herself for being "f---ing tough."

"Like, the whole world saw me get served [custody] papers," she candidly noted. "I've had women judging me for separating from Jason."

"There are people who feel entitled to hurl horrendous insults at me and my family," she said. "Telling me I'm a terrible mother. Threatening me and my kids or saying I should lose my children."

Noting that a lot of the criticism comes when she's photographed with Harry Styles, she points out that she and her ex share equal custody of their children.

"When they are with their father, I trust him to be a great parent. So when they're not with me, I continue to live my life," she said. "But the judgment I've seen from people for living my life…"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Olivia Wilde for Vanity Fair. Emma Summerton/Vanity Fair

Wilde also spoke openly about the rumors she left Sudeikis for Styles, dismissing the belief as a "complete horses--- idea."

"Our relationship was over long before I met Harry," she said.

Olivia Wilde for Vanity Fair. Emma Summerton/Vanity Fair

"Like any relationship that ends, it doesn't end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the [COVID-19] pandemic," she continued. "We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we co-parented through that time."

Wilde added, "Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to not, because we could be better parents as friends who live in different houses."

Olivia Wilde for Vanity Fair. Emma Summerton/Vanity Fair

Late last year, the Drinking Buddies star debuted tattoo tributes to 5-year-old daughter Daisy and 8-year-old son Otis after getting their names tattooed on her arms.

Celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo revealed the new ink on Instagram. It shows Otis' name on Olivia's right arm and Daisy's name on her left, both in a delicate script font.

"Mommas love ✍🏼💕," Dr. Woo captioned the sentimental snap.