Olivia Wilde Shares Rare Photo of Kids While Celebrating Son Otis' 7th Birthday: 'My Heart'

Olivia Wilde is enjoying quality time with her little ones.

The Booksmart director, 37, shared a photo on Instagram Thursday showing her two kids — son Otis Alexander, 7, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 4, whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis — on a boat ride together. Alongside the sunny snapshot, which showed the siblings blond hair from behind, Wilde added a pair of hatching chick emojis, "🐣 🐣."

The mom of two also celebrated her older child's birthday, which was Tuesday. "My heart turned 7 ❤️," she wrote over a photo of herself kissing Otis on the head.

When she announced the birth of her first child back in April 2014, Wilde shared a black-and-white photo of herself smiling close to the newborn on Twitter, writing, "Ladies and gentlemen, Otis Alexander Sudeikis has LEFT the building! (I'm the building)."

Olivia Wilde Credit: Olivia Wilde/Instagram

A source told PEOPLE in November that Sudeikis and Wilde — who first started dating in 2011 and got engaged shortly after the holidays in 2012 — had split "at the beginning of 2020," though a second insider maintained that they were still very much together in the fall.

While Wilde has been romantically linked to Harry Styles (who stars in her sophomore directorial project Don't Worry Darling), a source told PEOPLE in February that Sudeikis was casually seeing his Ted Lasso costar Keeley Hazell.

An insider told PEOPLE in March that although Sudeikis and Wilde have moved on in other relationships, they are committed to co-parenting their son and daughter amicably and there is no animosity between them.