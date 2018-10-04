Olivia Wilde on Raising Her Two Kids: I 'Show Them Every Example' of a 'Balanced, Fair Society'

Olivia Wilde is speaking out about raising feminist kids.

The Life Itself actress has two children with fiancé Jason Sudeikis: daughter Daisy Josephine, 2 next week, and son Otis Alexander, 4½.

“It’s really interesting having a boy and a girl because you see the difference in the way that their consciousness blossoms amidst the onslaught of marketing and messaging that comes towards kids,” says Wilde, 34, in an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE surrounding her new partnership with Dunkin’ Donuts.

“Little kids are still being told men are the powerful, strong ones and women are the weaker, more vulnerable ones,” she remarks.

“When I witness that in my kids, I realize how much of a responsibility it is of parents and caretakers to show them every example you can think of a more balanced, fair society.”

To that end, Wilde is determined to raise her children without gendered stereotypes.

“My little girl immediately assumes that anything pink is for her and anything blue is for her brother. And she’s only 2!” she says. “So that means it’s out there in the world, women limiting themselves from a young age, and I’m just determined to raise her without those self-imposed limitations because the world’s gonna do it no matter what.”

With two little ones and a busy schedule, Wilde relies on coffee. So the actress, producer and newly minted director collaborated with Dunkin’ Donuts for their Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee at Home initiative.

As part of the project, Dunkin’ and Wilde created the “Home That Runs on Dunkin’,” a tiny house that is completely fueled by spent coffee grounds. The star incorporated her personal style into the home by helping out with the interior decorations.

“I thought that this was a project I could get behind because it’s not only bringing attention to a brand that I love, but it also brings a conversation about sustainability,” says Wilde.

The house, located on the southwest corner of New York City’s Madison Square Park and surrounded by a white picket fence, is compact and cozy, filled with color-coordinated flowers, throw pillows and knickknacks chosen by Wilde. Outside, visitors can play cornhole in the “yard” and sample Dunkin’ coffee.

“It allows people to understand what you can do with conservation of space and thoughtfulness about materials and alternative fuel energy, which is probably the most important conversation we should be having right now,” continues the House alum.

“I wanted to bring in pieces that were unique, handmade and sustainable,” Wilde says. “I think one important part of decorating small spaces is little accents because that allows it to feel special and homey.”

She adds, “I grew up on the East Coast where Dunkin’ is a big deal and I was entirely fueled by their coffee for four years of my education and beyond. On set, it’s always something I look out for!”

Fans can visit the house in Madison Square Park from Thursday to Saturday, and check out its 360 video here.