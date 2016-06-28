The expectant Tron: Legacy actress has a unique beauty routine for when she's away from her son

Olivia Wilde on Staying Connected to Son Otis When She's Away: I Wear His Baby Lotion 'So I Vaguely Smell Like Him'

Olivia Wilde is having quite the year. Aside from a fruitful onscreen career, humanitarian work and parenting duties to 2-year-old son Otis Alexander, she’ll soon welcome her second child with fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

And though the expectant star certainly has her hands full, there’s one thing she doesn’t let fall to the wayside.

“I haven’t really had to sacrifice my makeup routine because I have a son,” Wilde, 32, tells PEOPLE about how motherhood has affected her beauty routine.

She adds, “As a woman who’s maintaining the balances of identity and also motherhood and my own independence, there’s something significant about being a really devoted mother, being a professional person and also saying, ‘I’m gonna take 10 minutes to do my makeup and put on some funky eyeliner and make myself feel sexy and beautiful because that’s for me.’ ”

“That’s still who I am. I don’t have to leave that person behind now that I am a mom,” she continues. “There is a decision you have to make as a mother that it’s okay for you to do that. And that you’re not somehow demonstrating that you’re not a good mother [because] you’re going and putting on makeup, because you’re going out to dinner. Like, no, that’s still allowed to be you.”

Wilde does admit that she has learned how to do her makeup extremely quickly even in a moving vehicle — and that one perk of her routine is that her son has become super interested in it as well.

“Otis loves to watch me do my makeup and he likes to just sit there and stare at me doing it. The other day we were playing with his Magic Markers and he started doing his makeup with markers,” she says with a laugh. “And I was like, ‘That’s not bad! That’s an interesting shade you chose.’ ”

One thing the House alum does to stay connected to Otis when she’s away on business? Incorporates his products into her own routine.

“I love the smell of all the baby stuff. It’s all so lovely,” says Wilde, who is also the face of Revlon. “[Otis has] been using [Mustela baby lotion] since he was tiny. And actually, when I go away for work and I can’t be with him for a couple of days, I bring a little tub of it and wear it.

“I don’t know if this sounds super creepy, but I wear it as moisturizer on my arms so I vaguely smell like him,” she adds. “People are probably like, ‘Why does this lady smell like diapers?’ ”

Wilde shares that one thing making her feel pretty at the moment is pregnancy itself.

“There’s something really beautiful about pregnancy,” the fashion-forward actress shares. “It is a time when you feel very connected to your body so right now — not having reached the point where I am definitely physically pregnant — I feel beautiful being in that space.

“And that’s kind of it, it feels great,” she continues. “This is what makes me feel best: when I can be in that space and be pregnant, but also be living my life and running around and working hard and being a good mom to my son and just feeling like, ‘Wow, I have all these internal and external factors that are making me feel great.’ ”