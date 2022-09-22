Olivia Wilde on 'Reshaping' Her Family Following Jason Sudeikis Split: 'It's Tricky'

Olivia Wilde is opening up about life as a single parent.

While appearing on Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the director, 38, shared why being a single mom to kids Daisy, 5, and Otis, 8, can be "tough" following her split from ex Jason Sudeikis.

"Reshaping a family is tricky," Wilde admitted, before noting what the "one benefit" is of the situation.

"It's allowed for some really deep conversations with my kids about emotions and about happiness and about what family means and love," she explained. "It's actually allowed me to get to know them in a different way."

"My priority is them," she said of her two kids. "That's what it is. It's as long as they're happy and they're healthy then, my ex and I, we agree on that. They are everything to us."

"There are so many families that are blended and different shapes. It's doable," she added. "If you can surround them with so much love, then it's okay. But, you know, it's tricky because we're not doing it in private."

Wilde and Sudeikis first began dating in 2011 after meeting at a Saturday Night Live finale party and got engaged the following year. They welcomed their son Otis in 2014 and daughter Daisy in 2016 before calling it quits in 2020.

After news of their split broke in November 2020, a source told PEOPLE that the pair's children were their main concern. "It's been amicable and they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship," the source explained.

Though things appeared amicable between the pair for some time after their split, the co-parents made headlines in April when Sudeikis served Wilde with legal documents regarding their children while onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

The Booksmart director recently touched on her co-parenting relationship with Sudeikis during an interview with Vanity Fair. "When they are with their father, I trust him to be a great parent. So when they're not with me, I continue to live my life," she said in response to the judgment she's faced when she's photographed without her kids.

Despite the speculation, Wilde reiterated that Otis and Daisy are her main focus. "There's nothing that is more important to me," she said. "I love driving to school every morning. I love making pancakes. I love putting them to bed every night. They're my best friends."