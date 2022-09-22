Olivia Wilde Was a 'Little Meaner' Than Normal to Daughter Daisy in 'Don't Worry Darling'

The director's daughter Daisy, 5, has a cameo in her mom's upcoming film Don't Worry Darling

By
Georgia Slater
Published on September 22, 2022 10:54 PM

Olivia Wilde loved having her little girl be a part of her upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling.

The actress and director, 38, appeared on Wednesday night's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where she chatted about her 5-year-old daughter Daisy's role in the highly anticipated film.

Daisy, whom Wilde shares with ex Jason Sudeikis, plays Wilde's daughter in the movie, which Wilde told Colbert "she was very good" at.

"There are many funny lines of you yelling at your children off camera, going 'Don't do that! Don't hit her.' Was that a natural way you would speak to your children?" Colbert asked the mom of two.

"I was a little meaner in the movie than I would be to her," Wilde said. "It was like the drunk 1950s version of me I guess."

Olivia Wilde Stephen Colbert
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Wilde, who is also mom to 8-year-old son Otis, went on to share that it was "really great" to have Daisy on set with her.

"I really loved that she was seeing me in that light," she explained. "Like somewhere subconsciously this is seeping in, that her mother is in charge and is supported by this awesome crew."

Wilde first revealed Daisy would appear during her cover story interview for Vanity Fair's October issue. She also discussed what it was like both acting and directing in the film, revealing that daughter Daisy would make a cameo in the film during a pool scene where she was directing while in a bikini.

"I was already dealing with that," she said, but Daisy's arrival on set added to her load. She soon found herself performing all her usual tasks with her kindergartener on her hip.

"I was like, 'I wonder if this experience is slightly different for men?' " she said of the moment.

Writer-producer Kate Sillburn told Vanity Fair that seeing Wilde on set directing with Daisy was a powerful moment.

"When I was little and I pictured a director in my head, it was always a man with a beard and glasses in a jean jacket with a bullhorn," she said. "Watching Olivia on the set, I was like, 'Oh, this is the image of a director that my daughter's going to have — this really talented, powerful, beautiful woman with her own daughter on her hip directing and leading all of these men and women on this set that she was so empathetically in charge of.' "

