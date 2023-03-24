Olivia Wilde's Lawyers Say Jason Sudeikis Is Trying to 'Litigate Her Into Debt' in Custody Dispute

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis continue to litigate whether their children will call New York City or Los Angeles a home base

Published on March 24, 2023 02:22 PM
Jason Sudekis, Olivia Wilde
Jason Sudeikis (L); Olivia Wilde . Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Getty

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's dispute over where their children should live continues.

The Don't Worry Darling director's legal team's filings, obtained by Daily Mail on Friday, condemn the Ted Lasso star for trying to "litigate her into debt" and acting "in bad faith."

"While Jason can afford to spin his wheels with filing after filing, Olivia cannot," the papers read, per the outlet. "Jason seems intent on throwing whatever he can against the wall to see what will stick, and this Request for Order seeking a stay of the California Parentage action is just the latest example."

"While the details of Jason's finances are presently unknown as he refused to substantively respond to basic discovery, she is aware that he is far wealthier than she is," the filing states.

Jason Sudeikis attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Rich Fury/Getty

The request filed by Sudeikis' team sought for the custody matter to be settled in a New York City court instead of in Los Angeles, where the case is currently underway — a request that has since been denied, per TMZ.

Wilde's team has continued to argue that the former couple's children — Daisy, 6, and son Otis, 8½ — have lived and attended school in Los Angeles for all their lives, with the exception of one semester of kindergarten that Otis attended in New York in 2019.

In her declaration, Wilde describes the situation in her own words, sharing her frustration at the continued conflict.

Olivia Wilde at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

"I thought things were calming down and were going to move forward in a more amicable, respectful fashion. Instead I learned on January 10, 2023, that the entire time I was negotiating the parenting time schedule in California [Jason] was plotting to proceed with the New York Child Support proceeding behind my back," she says.

"Apparently he had learned that the court date for our first appearance was January 4, 2023, and purposefully did not advise me of it, nor did his lawyer advise my lawyers. Not knowing the date, neither I nor my lawyers appeared," she continued.

Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis and Otis Sudeikis, Daisy Sudeikis attends March For Our Lives Los Angeles on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis with their kids Otis and Daisy. Presley Ann/WireImage

'[Jason's] underhandedness and bad faith in these proceedings is astounding. I am completely perplexed at why he believes that engaging in intimidation or trickery will serve him or our children's best interests."

A source tells PEOPLE that the missed court date earlier this year was a misunderstanding, noting, "Her [side] messed up. It's that simple. They had a date."

The source also notes that despite photos of the two spending time together earlier this year, "they haven't reached an understanding over Los Angeles vs. New York."

