Olivia Wilde Condemns How She's Judged Publicly When She's Not with Her Kids: 'How Dare She'

Olivia Wilde is dismissing the idea that she's not there for her kids.

The Don't Worry Darling director, 38, appears on the cover of Variety, where she discusses the idea that she doesn't spend time with daughter Daisy, 5, and son Otis, 8.

"When people see me not with my kids, it's always 'How dare she,' " Wilde says. "I've never seen anyone say that about a guy. And if he is with his kid, he's a f---ing hero."

Wilde also speaks about how she's taking time from work right now to give her all to her kids. "It became clear to me that this year was a time for me to be a stay-at-home mom," she explains. "It was not the year for me to be on a set, which is totally all-encompassing."

"It was time for me to pause and devote myself to the kids when I have them," she adds. "They are my world. They are my best friends."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Zoe McConnell for Variety

Earlier in the interview, Wilde notes she splits custody with ex-husband Jason Sudeikis — with whom she's been engaged in a contentious custody battle.

Speaking of the situation where she was served custody papers during a presentation she was making onstage during CinemaCon in Las Vegas in April, Wilde notes, "The only people who suffered were my kids."

"Because they'll have to see that, and they shouldn't ever have to know that happened," she explains. "For me, it was appalling, but the victims were an 8- and 5-year-old, and that's really sad."

"I chose to become an actress; I willingly walked into the spotlight. But it's not something my children have asked for. And when my kids are dragged into it, it's deeply painful."

Olivia Wilde Instagram

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Wilde "wants to focus on what's best for the kids."

"She and Jason don't speak to each other, so they have help communicating about the custody schedule," the insider added.

And though she is "upset about the custody drama," the director still "wants the kids to see" Sudeikis, 46, "as much as possible," added the source.

"She hopes they can figure out the best living situation for everyone," the insider said of Wilde.