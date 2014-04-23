The actors welcomed son Otis Alexander on Sunday, April 20, the couple's rep confirms to PEOPLE.

It’s a boy for Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis.

The actors welcomed son Otis Alexander on Sunday, April 20, the couple’s rep confirms to PEOPLE.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Otis Alexander Sudeikis has LEFT the building! (I’m the building),” Wilde announced via Twitter Wednesday, sharing a photo of herself cuddling her newborn.

Wilde, 30, embraced her growing curves, dressing it up on the red carpet at awards shows and posting playful pics of her bump on Instagram.

“I just thought, ‘Oh, I’m going to hide this forever.’ But I ended up getting kind of excited to show the bump as a badge of pride,” she told Lucky in their May cover story.

“Like, ‘I’m a woman! Look at me making a human! I am a goddess!'”



The Her star and Saturday Night Live alum, 38, who got engaged in January 2013, announced that they were expecting last October. Wilde later revealed that they were having a boy.

“They are incredibly happy,” a source close to the pair told PEOPLE last year. “They’re very excited to welcome a new member into their family.”

